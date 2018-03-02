A debating team from the Dominica State College left the island on Thursday, March 1 for St. Vincent to participate in the Windward Islands Debating Competition.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) will host the Windward Islands Debating Competition (WIDC).

The other two participating Colleges are the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College representing St. Lucia, and the T. A. Marryshow Community College, representing Grenada. The debate will run over a two-day period with teams participating in a semi-final and final round.

The aim of the WIDC is to reinforce the multidisciplinary approach, which is needed to assess the needs of Caribbean societies and nurture critical thinkers who will help shape the democratic societies of the Caribbean region. It will also serve to promote regional integration, collegial information sharing and cultural exchanges.

Ashfred Norris, Kareen George, Tarrie Anselm and Jair Pendenque are representing Dominica.

They will debate on the topics: There should be fixed terms (in office) for Prime Ministers of OECS countries,’ ‘The perpetual heavy reliance on tourism by Caribbean countries is unwise,’ and ‘The lack of good governance is more debilitating to sustainable development in the Caribbean than the likely impacts of climate change.’

The Windward Islands Debating Competition will be held under the patronage of His Excellency, Governor General Frederick Ballatyne. It also has the support of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Caribbean Centre for Development Administration (CARICAD), and the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

Coach and Advisor of the Dominica State College Literary and Debating Society, Trudy Christian is accompanying the debaters.