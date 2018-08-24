On Friday, August 24, 2018, Dominica State College (DSC) will host its 1st Freshman Fun Day 2018 (#FFD2018), at its Upper Campus from 8:00 a.m. and will run throughout the day.

The aim of this event is to motivate and welcome in the freshman students who will be beginning their journey at this establishment for the 2018-2019 academic school year.

“It’s nearing one year since the passage of Hurricane Maria and we are aware that some of these students have experienced difficulties post this natural disaster,” the DSC said in a statement. In light of this, the DSC, one of the top tertiary institutions on island who seeks to provide a social and educational environment for its students, will be hosting this festive affair where the students can come and be informed of the programs that we offer, learn of the different faculties at the establishment and socialize with future classmates in a relaxed atmosphere.”

The DSC hopes to make the event an annual one.