DSC to welcome over 600 new studentsPress release - Friday, August 31st, 2018 at 3:13 PM
On Tuesday, September 4, 2018, Dominica State College (DSC) will be welcoming over six hundred (600) students for its Orientation Week 2018.
The main goal is to equip and prepare our new students with the essential tools to be successful at DSC and to provide them with all the necessary information that they would need to have a strong start. Additionally, creating opportunities and occasions to meet new friends, to engage one another in the college community and to enjoy all the social aspects that the college life offers.
The college will host its Orientation activities from September 4 – 7, 2018 which will include a combination of educational activities for students.
As customary, DSC Orientation week will begin with a formal opening ceremony on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. at the DSC, Upper Campus grounds in Stock Farm. The Chairman of the Board of Governors, Dr. Ian Lambert, will give the charge to students, standing in for the President of the Dominica State College, Dr. Donald C. Peters.
On that same day and throughout the week there will be educational sessions where students will learn and acquire knowledge on the school’s student information system.
For application information and a list of open programs visit our office of Enrolment and Academic Management at our Stock Farm campus.
