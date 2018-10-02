The Sixth Annual E.O. LeBlanc Memorial Lecture will focus on the techniques and designs of traditional Caribbean architecture and the role that a potential incorporation of these methods can have on Dominica’s efforts to “build back better.”

The lecture is being hosted by University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Dominica and the Cultural Division on Thursday, October 4, 2018 commencing at 7:00 p.m. at the UWI Auditorium.

This event is free and open to the public.

Dr. Lennox Honychurch, Historian, will present on the topic: “Resilience and Traditional Architecture.”

Dr. Honychurch’s presentation will focus the lessons we can learn from our rich tradition and culture over the centuries, particularly in the design of housing structures. He will examine the various weather resilient and aesthetically pleasing details used by our forefathers that could possibly protect our properties in future calamities brought about by climate change.

The E.O. LeBlanc Memorial Lecture public lecture series forms part of the National Independence Calendar and focuses on cultural themes as a celebration of the life and work of Edward Oliver Le Blanc, Dominica’s first Premier. He was devoted to culture and was an avid reader and poet.

This is Honychurch’s second presentation in the Series, as he presented on the topic: “Edward Oliver Le Blanc and the Creation of Nationalist History” in 2013.

Other previous presenters of this lecture series were Dr. Alwin Bully, Dr. Irving André, Professor Hazel Simmons-McDonald and Mr. Vladimir Lucien.