E.O. LeBlanc Memorial Lecture to revisit Traditional Architecture Approaches for climate resiliencePress Release - Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 at 1:21 PM
The Sixth Annual E.O. LeBlanc Memorial Lecture will focus on the techniques and designs of traditional Caribbean architecture and the role that a potential incorporation of these methods can have on Dominica’s efforts to “build back better.”
The lecture is being hosted by University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Dominica and the Cultural Division on Thursday, October 4, 2018 commencing at 7:00 p.m. at the UWI Auditorium.
This event is free and open to the public.
Dr. Lennox Honychurch, Historian, will present on the topic: “Resilience and Traditional Architecture.”
Dr. Honychurch’s presentation will focus the lessons we can learn from our rich tradition and culture over the centuries, particularly in the design of housing structures. He will examine the various weather resilient and aesthetically pleasing details used by our forefathers that could possibly protect our properties in future calamities brought about by climate change.
The E.O. LeBlanc Memorial Lecture public lecture series forms part of the National Independence Calendar and focuses on cultural themes as a celebration of the life and work of Edward Oliver Le Blanc, Dominica’s first Premier. He was devoted to culture and was an avid reader and poet.
This is Honychurch’s second presentation in the Series, as he presented on the topic: “Edward Oliver Le Blanc and the Creation of Nationalist History” in 2013.
Other previous presenters of this lecture series were Dr. Alwin Bully, Dr. Irving André, Professor Hazel Simmons-McDonald and Mr. Vladimir Lucien.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
I think this is a worthy topic, we have forgotten the local architecture hat was designed for hurricanes and storms with high pitched rooms/shutters etc. Very timely lecture.
Lennox, why are you sucking up to Skerrit. I truly don’t understand that. Im struggling and confused with that Lennox because I used to have respect for you.