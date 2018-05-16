Ebenezer Primary wins Annual Kweyol Spelling BeeDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 16th, 2018 at 3:44 PM
Shereen Carbon of the Ebenezer Primary School has emerged as the 9th Annual Kweyol Spelling Bee.
The competition was organized by the Cultural Division, The Konmité Pou Étid Kwéyòl and The Ministry of Education.
Second place position went to Rielle Leblanc of the Penville Primary School while third place position went to Hannah Harve of the Goodwill Primary School.
Other Participants of the competition were Brianna Matthew- Tete Morne Primary, Crystal Thomas – Salybia Primary, Mindy Leblanc – Roosevelt Douglas Primary.
The competition was held at the Alliance Francais on Wednesday.
