Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, Chandler Hyacinth has called on supervisors in the education department to provide support to teachers.

She was speaking at the official launching of a one-week, ‘Teacher Professional Development’ summer training workshop held at the Newtown Primary School on Monday.

“I want to use this opportunity to encourage supervisors that are there to give our teachers support, all the support that they need to implement their new instructional practices that they are going to learn,” she encouraged.

According to Hyacinth, it is hard for teachers to implement ideas without ongoing support, and supervisors who are placed to do the necessary are the ones, “we expect to give the ongoing support so that teachers can do the work that they have to do.”

“We expect supervisors to visit their classes, we expect them to provide feedback, not just going and sitting in the class, but provide teachers with the feedback necessary so that new skills they learn can impact on student learning,” she said.

She added, “Our supervisors are to give our teachers every support and give them the feedback necessary so that they can impact the skills that they are going to learn and we will see the effect on our children learning.”

Hyacinth went on to say that the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development hopes that the sessions will offer the opportunity to raise their level of performance.

Meantime, she pointed out that continuous growth and development is critical in maintaining excellence in teachers.

“Professional development is how we build resilience in our education system, helping our teachers to address the varying situations that exists or they will be exposed to, to increase competence in the face of adverse conditions,” she explained.

Hyacinth believes that the classroom environment is challenging and as teachers should serve as a source of inspiration and a coach to the students under their care.

“When the Ministry of Education invest in professional development of our teachers we contribute in maintaining and further improving the quality of our education,” she noted.

She mentioned however, professional development can be ineffective when it neither changes teaching practices nor improve students learning.