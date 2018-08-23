The Dominica Cooperative Societies League (DCSL) has added eight more students to its scholarships list to attend secondary schools on the island.

The eight will begin school in the new academic year.

The recipients are Sev Sage Mckenzie who received the Joffre Robinson (merit) scholarship. He placed first in the 2018 Grade Six National Assessment.

Nelia Thomas received the Sister Alicia scholarship for need, while Ryan George, Jaihyda Matthew, Clovens Vestal, Dravid Alfred, Kezroy Massicott and Adriv Nelson received bursaries awards.

They were presented with their scholarships at a ceremony held at the Prevost Cinemall on Thursday.

Every year the league awards the Joffre Robinson scholarship of excellence which began in 1986 and the Sister Alicia scholarship for need which was instituted in 1994. In addition, partial scholarships in the form of textbooks have always been awarded.

President of the DSCL, Josephine Dublin said at the presentation ceremony that currently, the League funds 24 full scholarships and 32 partial scholarships at secondary schools in Dominica.

“Our full scholarships awardees receive the following benefits; full payment of school fees, a uniform allowance of $250 in their first and third year, full payment of examination fees and a commuter allowance if the student resides beyond a half mile radius from the school,” she said.

She added, “The league’s management has agreed to award six bursaries of $300 each to each student and those are well distributed from affiliates all over the island.”

According to her, the support that the League provides is to ensure that students receive the financial support so that they don’t have to worry about that and therefore concentrate on their studies.

Dublin went on to say that the League expects parents and guidance will provide the emotional and other support students require to pursue a successful secondary school education.

“Parents we strongly encourage you to submit the report cards to the League within one week of having being issued by the school,” she urged. “We need to follow the progress of our students.”

Meantime, Manager of the DCSL Phoenix Belfield said over the years the League has been contributing to national development, not only through scholarships but also as the apex body they give guidance to the credit union.

“For us, this is a very special moment and we are happy to be able to have this moment after having gone through Hurricane Maria,” he stated. “You will notice that almost everybody in the country was affected by the passage of Hurricane Maria and presently the League is in its rebuilding phase.”

He revealed that the League has just demolished its office building which was severely impacted by Hurricane Maria and is also looking to rebuild resiliently.

“It is critically important that we play a decisive role in national building, in economic growth and development and for us to also spearhead the recovery efforts,” he stated.

Belfield encouraged the present scholarship to keep their head up.

“We are going to provide you with the support, you just need to keep your head up,” he encouraged.