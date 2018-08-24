Fifteen students were granted scholarships to attend secondary school in the new academic year 2018/2019 made possible by the National Cooperative Credit Union (NCCU) Limited.

They received their scholarships at the 8th annual scholarship presentation ceremony held at the Public Service Union (PSU) Building on Friday.

The students are; Cadel Jabez Casimir who was awarded the NCCU Merit Scholarship, the Edward Elwin need Scholarships awarded to Kira Allana Christopher, Shantelle Chole Joseph, Juanitta Dinnard, Jordon William Benjamin and Noah Kermichael Stephan Joseph. The Hudson Savarin Scholarships awarded to Sherniah Phillisha St Rose and Nyel Evanique Grove. The Kenneth Anthony Richards Scholarship awarded to Earlisha Jones, the Shand Jolly Merit Scholarship awarded to Brennon Mayel Lennon Esprit, the Vernice Bellony scholarship-Vielle Case awarded to Chantel Marcellin, the Haynes Baptiste Scholarship- Vieille Case awarded to Kayvanie Jeremiah Ferrol, the Marie Wilkins Scholarship- La Salette awarded to Zaria Kiarra Kelis Bowers, the Johnson Thomas Scholarship –Castle Bruce awarded to Jared Laudat and the Ambrose Cuffy Memorial Scholarship awarded to Sadee Praima.

President of the NCCU Ltd, Josephine Dublin, who was speaking at the ceremony said the presentation of the scholarships brings to 66, the total number of scholarships holders at secondary school.

She revealed that for the last academic year expenses for the NCCU Ltd scholarship programme was in excess of $70,000.

“The NCCU Limited is pleased to be in a position to make the difference in the lives of our members and their respective families,” she stated.

Dublin stated further that the secondary school scholarship covers the provision of text books and other school supplies to a maximum of $700.

“An annual uniform allowance of $300 per student, the payment of school fees ranging from $50 to $525, the provision of a monthly transportation allowance where it applies, $50 to $80, the payment of examination fees for third formers recommended to write the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) and the payment of CSEC fees for scholarship recipients in the 5th form based on the school’s recommendations,” she explained.

Dublin encouraged students to focus on their students and continue to have their parents beaming with pride as a result of their hard work.

“We ask you to make the right choices, engage in wholesome activities, cast aside all distractions and nurture within you a grateful heart while you remain on the path that you have chosen,” she advised.

Meantime, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the NCCU, Curth Charles said the NCCU is committed to actively raising the quality of life for the young minds in the country, especially children of its members.

“We ensure that the required financial support is provided to our scholarship recipients so that they can achieve their full potential at secondary school education,” he said.

Charles told students as they begin their journey he urged them that a good education is a foundation for any career path that they choose, “whether it is contractor, architect, engineer, teacher, accountant, Doctor, Lawyer…just be the best that you can be.”

He continued, “You might not know how talented you are, how skillful you are until you stay in school to discover, nurture your talents and skills.”

Charles also told students that they cannot drop out of school and drop into a good job.

“You got to be trained for it, work for it and learn for it,” he advised. “Your future depends on you.”

According to him, being a successful student as they journey to secondary school is not as difficult as students may think.

“It involves being prepared in doing your homework, studying hard to every test even if it’s not your favourite subject, show up to school on time, pay attention in class, completing your assignments on time, participating in school activities, always read a book and stay out of trouble,” he noted.

Charles urged parents and guidance to take an active role in their children’s education.

“Continue showering them with the support, the love and always encourage them to stay in line on the right path,” he said.