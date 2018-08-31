Earlier this month, a full scholarship was awarded to one student namely Jaamal Phillip of Fond Cole, past student of the Massacre Canefield Primary School, a prospective student of the Dominica Grammar School.

The Shand Louis Jolly Family Scholarship was given in honor of and memory of Shand Louis Jolly past principal of the Massacre Primary School and his son, Fr. Clement Jolly, C.Ss.R., parish Parish Priest of Massacre.

Jaamal Phillip obtained a satisfactory grade during the Grade Six National Assessment Exams and has also performed exceptionally well at his School.

The objective of the Scholarship was granted to the Student under the following consideration:

• Provide financial aid to a student who is in need and ineligible for any other student award;

• Award a student who excels academically, performing with at a minimum of 65% at the Grade Six Assessment National Exams and per term;

• Honor a student of good conduct.

The Scholarship makes provision for the following:

• Tuition;

• Books;

• Uniform Allowance and

• Transportation Allowance

A decision was taken by the class teachers and the Principal of the Massacre-Canefield Primary School of the selected student and was presented to the Shand Louis Jolly Family for consideration. The selected student was accepted. The scholarship was awarded to a Student of the Massacre-Canefield Primary School and was based on financial need and merit.

The scholarship will be granted to the student for mainly five (5) years on the agreement that the child must consistently perform satisfactorily at school and be involved in a sporting or community activity.