CEO at the Ministry of Education, Melena Fontaine, has stated that efforts by the government of Dominica have decreased the level of school-based violence on the island.

She was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Youth Volunteer Network’s Youth Empowerment Symposium on Wednesday morning.

Fontaine said that the government has made good efforts in putting an end to all violence, by implementing programs supported by the various ministries and agencies.

“It is not an easy task. As some violence related habits are considered cultural, by the population. They happen behind closed doors that are very difficult to open, and are so engrained in the everyday life of people that it is considered normal. As the Ministry of Education, we have been tackling this problem through several initiatives, one of them, the Child Friendly Effective School Framework,” she stated.

She explained that this framework is aimed at getting all schools to implement practices and principles that ensure schools are places where student are protected at all times.

“That they feel safe. Where health and wellness is promoted and all succeed to their maximum potential. As a result of the practices implemented, we have seen a decrease in school-based violence and we continue to monitor this progress,” she said.

She acknowledges, however, that there is “so much more to be done,” with relation to the parents of the students/children who need to cooperate with the Ministry of Education.

“To be better parents, better partners in the education and overall development of their children, we need our parents to love and care for their children unconditionally. To monitor the welfare of the children, supervise them, and know where they are at all times,” she stated.

Fontaine encouraged the parents to work closely with the schools by making regular visits to the school and keeping abreast with the children’s whereabouts at school, saying that “we cannot do it alone.”

She expressed satisfaction in the Ministry providing assistance for the facilitation of the symposium as it really shows “youth leadership in action.”

Fontaine gave a special commendation to the students and parents who are actively involved in the day-to-day activities of the symposium.

“I thank our school leadership and the parents of the students for continuing to ensure that their children participate in such events which help in their growth and development,” she remarked.

She challenged the students to return to their respective schools and engage and consult with their peers, examine their needs, create a plan to address such needs with the approval of teachers and principals to execute them.

The Youth Volunteer Network, established by Dominica-born Valarie Honoré, has created a three-day long educational and interactive symposium that focuses on the empowerment of the youth through various areas of focus under the theme ‘Students Against School-Based Violence.’

On Wednesday March 22nd, the first day, activities kicked off with an opening ceremony, followed by a Student Council Forum.

Thursday March 23rd activities will be a ‘Self-Defense Power Up Session’ that educates the students on how to defend themselves during a situation of violence or abuse.

The symposium will then culminate with a discussion on strengthening partnerships for youth empowerment and advocacy, on Friday March 24th.