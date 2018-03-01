Four students of the Dominica State College (DSC) will represent the island in the upcoming Windward Islands Debating Competition.

The students are Tarrie Anselm, Jair Pendenque, Kareen George and Ashfred Morris.

The competition will be held in St Vincent and the Grenadines on March 02 and 03, 2018.

The team from Dominica is being supported by Sagicor Life Inc. and its Agency Manager, Brenton Hilaire, said the company is pleased to be part of the venture.

“On behalf of Sagicor Life Inc. our team in Dominica is pleased to support the representatives of the Literary and Debating Society of the Dominica State College,” he said. “We view this as an investment in our community and also and investment in the future of Dominica.”

He stated that since the establishment of the company here in Dominica, Sagicor remains committed to serving the people of Dominica as the island rebuilds even stronger than before.

Hilaire noted that the company’s commitment extends beyond the provision of insurance products and they seek to improve the lives of the people in the communities in which it operates.

He noted that Sagicor continues to support positive initiatives which contribute to the development of the youth

“At Sagicor we support positive initiatives which contribute to the development of young people, sport, culture, health and education,” he remarked. “Our support of initiatives such as this team, a national spelling bee in Grenada, the St. Lucia School of Music and an Adopt-a-School programme in Barbados make a positive impact on the development of young people in the region.”

Meantime, Lecturer at the Dominica State College Trudy Christian said that despite the challenges the team was able to receive adequate preparation for the competition.

“It is very demanding to prepare the way that they had to prepare although the preparations they had to make have been difficult of course due to our current situation in Dominica lack of electricity and lack of a constant or reliable supply of internet service but they have put in significant work,” said Christian.

Dominica is the reigning champion of the Windward Islands Debating Competition.