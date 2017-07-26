Dominica’s sole Electricity Company, DOMLEC, has awarded scholarships to four students to attend secondary school in the new academic year.

This is part of the company’s scholarship program which began in 1986 and which provides cost of text books, stationery, transportation and payments of CXC examination fees to awardees. The scholarships are provided for five years contingent on the successful performance of the students.

The recipients are Abbygayle Sinclair and Khalil Charles who will attend the Isaiah Thomas Secondary, Stephanie Joachim who will attend the Dominica Grammar School and Johnathan George who will attend the Goodwill Secondary.

This year’s awardees will join seventeen others students who are enrolled in the scholarship program.

Human Resources and Administration Manager, Edith Roberts who was delivering remarks at a handing over ceremony held at DOMLEC’S office at Fond Cole on Wednesday encouraged students to work hard and invest time in their studies.

“While DOMLEC is making a financial investment in you, it is therefore important that you work hard and invest time in your studies to gain success and reap future benefits,” she advised. “I want to guard you the students against persons whom you may choose to associate with and who may negatively influence you.”

Roberts told students to be wise and disciplined as they make use of technology.

“Technology has its place in your development, however when used inappropriately it may be a distraction and may prevent you from achieving your goals,” Roberts noted.

To the parents, she said, “Your job continues and you should continue to invest time in your children.”

“They are at the critical stage of their learning development and as such they require your guidance, support, love and patience,” she stated. “We at DOMLEC are committed to this program and we will continue to keep up with our obligation to the students to ensure successful completion of your five years [of] secondary school.”

Furthermore, she stated that over the years DOMLEC has been consistently giving back to the community through the provision of financial assistance to a number of individuals and groups in the areas of sports, culture and education.

“Through its investment in education and under the company’s scholarship award program the company continues to provide assistance to students who have excelled at the Grade Six National Scholarship Assessment,” she said.

Roberts mentioned further that the program has been deemed valuable because it has impacted the lives of a number of persons throughout the island over the past 31 years of its existence.

She went on to say that over the past 5 years the company has invested approximately $35,000 annually under the scholarship program, “and will continue to make these types of investment since the company understands its role…”

Roberts wished the new recipients every success as they journey through their 5 years of secondary education.

Acting General Manager of DOMLEC, Marvelin Etienne added that Domlec is happy to provide the necessary financial support to students towards their educational advancement.

She also encouraged students to take advantage of the opportunity.

“Grasp this opportunity, take your work seriously and work hard so that you will make us and your parents proud of your achievement,” she urged.

Etienne revealed that this scholarship program is not the only assistance given in the educational sphere by DOMLEC.

“Every year the company makes a $10,000 investment in the Education Trust Fund, a fund which caters for the needs of students and families requiring assistance,” she revealed.

Etienne continued, “We are also proud that as a company, every year we engage at least 40 students in the summer attachment program, those leaving 5th form, those attending college and those on summer vacation from overseas Colleges or Universities.”

Meanwhile Abbygayle Sinclair, who spoke on behalf of the recipients, thanked DOMLEC for its educational contribution.