Fourteen more Dominican students were awarded scholarships to pursue studies in Cuban Universities.

They received their certificates of acceptance at a special handing over ceremony held at the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Morne Daniel on Friday.

The students and field of study are as follows ; Jefferson Garraway and Yoland Prosper- Postgraduate medicine, Kelsey Joseph, Jovina Lawrence, Lou Ann Lawrence, Sherniah Lendor, Raquel Mills, Jessica Riviere, Jerome Auguiste and Krystal Williams- Medicine (Undergraduate), Tawiah Hunter- Stromatology, Walter Greenaway Jr- Computer Science, Lucci- Ann Thomas and Joselle Casey – Building & Civil Engineering.

Ambassador of Cuba to Dominica, Juan Carlos Frometa de la Rosa, who was addressing the ceremony, said the scholarship programme is part of the spirit of political will of the Cuban Government to continue helping Dominica in the area of education.

“This is part of the spirit of the Cuban Government to continue helping Dominica,” he said. “We do not have oil, we do not have diamonds, but we have human resource, especially how to train human resource.”

According to him, in the last 29 years, almost 400 Dominican students have been trained in Cuba.

“We are happy to continue helping,” the Ambassador noted.

He urged students to take the opportunity to study and then return to Dominica.

“Take the opportunity, think of how many people or how many Dominica students will like to go to Cuba…then when you finish come back,” he urged. “You have the task to rebuild Dominica, to help Dominica.”

Meantime, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Chandler Hyacinth said over 35 students applied for the scholarship opportunity, “and in was indeed a task in terms of selecting persons.”

“Everybody will not get at the first shot,” she explained. “We have some persons who made an application, they still have time to try next year.”

Hyacinth revealed that in particular in selecting the candidates, “we were looking at areas that will assist us in our rebuilding efforts.”

She encouraged students to do their best and to take advantage of the opportunity.

Hyacinth appealed to parents to provide the support the students require to do well.

“You need to stay in touch with them, you need to give them the kind of support that is needed,” she stated.

Students who will pursue studies in medicine is expected to leave the island on July 20th, while the other students will leave in September.