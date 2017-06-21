The Ministry of Health, in Collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Cuba, has awarded to fourteen Dominicans full scholarships to attain a university level of study in that Spanish speaking island.

The scholarships were presented on Wednesday, June 21st, 2017 at the Cuban Embassy in Morne Daniel.

The students will be studying in fields including; general medicine, health technology, and civil engineering.

An average medical program, according to statistics, costs of roughly E.C. $300,000 dollars.

Minister for Health and Environment, Kenneth Darroux, told the awardees that the scholarships are the “opportunity of a lifetime.”

“Back in the days the whole idea of Cuba was different than it is right now…We grew up in that culture of communism where it was seen as something bad. Right now, you have many others like myself and even others still in Cuba, who would have paved the way for you and you’re entering Cuba at a much better time than myself, I must say,” Darroux stated.

Darroux expressed his gratitude towards the Cuba’s Ambassador to Dominica, Juan Carlos Frometa de la Rosa.

“On behalf of all of us, the families, the parents, and of course myself as a Dominican, we want to thank the Cuban government for continuing to assist us especially in the area of education and of course health,” Darroux remarked.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education, Petter Saint Jean, gave his sincere thanks to the Cuban government and also charged the students with the responsibility of taking awaiting challenges head on, and even amidst their times of fun, they should be constantly reminded of the sole purpose of their presence in Cuba.

“Please understand that you are not going on a joy ride. Of course, there has to be fun because they made me believe that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy or girl. But in the midst of your explorations, be aware that the only reason or the primary reason for you being selected to do this program is that you can go out there, do well, and come back to your country and assist in our national development,” he said.

According to Saint Jean, considering the difficulty in sending young people to university back in the days, these students who are now receiving the scholarships should “count yourself as being extremely fortunate.”

“You the young people who have been selected to do your course of study in Cuba in Medicine, Veterinary Science, Engineering, whatever field, you should count yourself as being extremely fortunate. Think with me a few years ago pre 2000 that it was just a handful of young Dominicans who were afforded the opportunity to study at a university. Today we have programs in place that address the education of our young people, and this program is just one of the many that we within the Ministry of Education and the government of Dominica,” he remarked.

One of the recipients, Sue-Elyn Myers, who is an aspiring pediatrician, expressed her excitement of being among those chosen, however, she said her physical interaction with her family is one thing she will miss the most.

“I’m going to miss them (her family) a lot because it is a completely different society than Dominica but I plan to make the best out of it with dedication and commitment, I mean, that has always been my goal, and I really look forward to that opportunity,” she said.

Meantime mother of Kelda David, Harolda Henry Riley, told Dominica News Online (DNO) that “words cannot express” her joy and appreciation of the opportunity presented to her daughter.

“Words can’t quite express how I feel…Kelda has been trying for four years now to get a scholarship so to get it now on the hills of the cut off age for awarding scholarships, and it would be remise of m not to tell the students that as they go out they ought to make good use of the opportunity that they have been afforded,” Riley remarked.