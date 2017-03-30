The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development announces Friday, March 31, as Dollar Day in all Dominican schools.

Dollar Day is held annually when each child can make a contribution of at least one dollar to the Education Trust Fund.

The Education Trust Fund was established in 1981 through an act of parliament to assist students experiencing difficulty attending secondary school.

Monies obtained through fundraising efforts assist with the purchase of books, transportation, and registration and exam fees.

The Government of Dominica provides a yearly subvention to the fund.