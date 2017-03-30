Friday is Dollar Day in schoolsPress release - Thursday, March 30th, 2017 at 9:02 AM
The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development announces Friday, March 31, as Dollar Day in all Dominican schools.
Dollar Day is held annually when each child can make a contribution of at least one dollar to the Education Trust Fund.
The Education Trust Fund was established in 1981 through an act of parliament to assist students experiencing difficulty attending secondary school.
Monies obtained through fundraising efforts assist with the purchase of books, transportation, and registration and exam fees.
The Government of Dominica provides a yearly subvention to the fund.
5 Comments
This is great, but isn’t today salary day and most if not all primary schools are closed?
SO WHY THEN A CERTAIN SCHOOLS HAVE TO PAY 2 DOLLARS
With Skerrit being the Finance Minister I hope all moneys collected are given to the appropriate department.
Jus sayin!!
AAAH I remember Dollar Day coming home asking for Dollar MOmmy always give it but not before a lecture on how much she spend on school fees
I fully endorse this effort. The students learn from an early age to contribute to worthy causes. We need to inculcate in our youths best practices such as volunteerism, assisting the least among us, becoming active members of civic organizations, etc.