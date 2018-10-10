Schools in Dominica will be closing later for the Christmas break this year to make up for time lost because of inclement weather.

Schools will now close on December 19 and not on December 14 as was previously advised, Education Minister Peter Saint Jean has said.

“Here in Dominica, we had to make tremendous preparations for the various storms that were coming our way,” he explained. “As a result of that, our schools are being used as shelters and so in the process, we would have lost out considerable time as far as the student-engaged time is concerned.”

Consequently, he said, the Ministry of Education has decided to extend the school hours to compensate for the time that was lost.

“Further, primary schools, their exams should not commence before Monday, 10 of December 2018,” Saint Jean stated. “And at the secondary level, exams should not commence before Friday, November 30th, 2018. That is to give students adequate time to prepare for these exams.”

Dominica was affected by several weather systems during the ongoing Hurricane Season.