Gov’t pays all outstanding student fees at DSCDominica News Online - Wednesday, June 6th, 2018 at 1:58 PM
The government on Wednesday presented a check to the Dominica State College (DSC) to settle all outstanding fees by students.
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, presented the check of over one million dollars to the institution during a ceremony at Stock Farm.
“The government took a decision to write off and pay off the outstanding fees of everyone in the country who owes the college, irrespective of who the person is,” he stated.
He said the presentation is important in the wake of Hurricane Maria when many people in Dominica lost everything.
“But we cannot stop education,” he stated. “We cannot close the college, we cannot close the school. These things are too important in a society to close it. And this is why one of the firm commitments this government gives to the citizens of Dominica is that no matter how difficult things are with the government where money is concerned, no matter how many demands are at the feet of the government especially after Maria we are not going to cut one dollar from education…”
The Prime Minister pointed out that keeping students in school “is critically important.”
“We have always maintained that in order for us to build a prosperous country, we must have a skilled workforce,” he said. “And it does not mean academic pursuits; it means a skill of any kind because we need all kinds of skills at the service of the country to build this country and to make this country a prosperous nation.”
He said changes will be made to ensure that students sit exams in spite of outstanding fees.
“Once a child is in school, you must not deny that child from sitting an exam,” he stated. “What universities and colleges do is that they will hold from you your transcripts until you pay but they must make you sit the exam. So this is really my real beef with the college.”
9 Comments
And Dominicans will vote Labour for doing dat. That’s not no big favour given the amount of assistance this government got or is still getting after Maria. Money for so. Yet Tapolins all over the place. Don’t think that poor people stand a chance in this collapsed country. Am sure all them big shots n rich Labour supporters got big money from insurance n so forth. Their houses must be order now. Yet the folks who vote Skerritt day in and say out have tapolin. They don’t have lights n stuff. Honestly, speaking this government must go. Is Skerritt them who have the country so. Longtime hurricane Labour had struck.. Before hurricane Maria. Yet these laid back, dependant and soft Dominicans won’t open their eyes at all. That whole paying of fees n other election tricks only working in Dominica. All ministers sleeping fine, alll big shots sleeping fine, but poor Dominicans sucking salt yet voting Labour. 20 years of failure. Red clinic style.. Don’t blame Maria, Dominica was destroyed…
LINTON, Where are you well i hope you’re watching and learning, how to be a real statesman and
a peoples prime minister well done sir you are blessed with life, despite all the crap coming from Linton and his supporters ha ha ha said the clown.
What u want pm a Merritt or you trying to fool Dominicans really more vote you looking for go fix the port and the roads what else with your foolishness all I’m seeing you doing is making you look like you begging for your supper
But wait ner but skerite u the one that failed to pay all the years and had the ballance acumulate to that amount…now u running paying it off like as if is such a good move u making .. man all u fellas will do anything them days to get political points. U failed to pay and almost had those people fail there exams just for u to run come playing saviour. ..so u mean to tell me u playing with the young people and there education bossman.. just for u to gain political point..
I’m one who firmly believes that a student should not be denied an opportunity to take exams after attending classes for an entire academic year because of financial constrains. I don’t believe in paying the school fees for everybody. It should have been done only for those students whose parents found themselves in dire financial straits. Many parents and young adults are financially embarrassed because the economy is not producing any good paying jobs. With all the millions of dollars the country received and is still receiving in donations, the economy should have been overheating by now. With large chunks of this money invested in building proper roads, bridges, houses, repairing and rebuilding public properties, properly injected in agriculture , the economy should be overly active. Where leadership is wanting, everything else is wanting.
It is good news for the students of State College and their parents as well. But it would be very interesting to find out from #Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development (Dominica)# the performance of the candidates who sat the 2017 A Level Cambridge Exams. Nothing was said about the pass rates compared to previous years or even to outline the top performers. We heard about GSAT, CSEC, passively about CAPE but nothing about A Levels. The media houses need to follow up with the Ministry of Education/Registrar’s Office to get the information out.
Talk about sleight of hand and Skerrit cannot be exempted. If the Gov’t is supposed to give the College a subvention, why has this turn into a ceremony of the good graces of Government?..SMH!!!..Dominicans stop being blinded by this nonsense. It’s all your taxes that Skerrit has grooming his ego in public…WTH!!!
Has he gone to DOWASCO or PWC to make a ceremony when governments subsidizes them?? That’s because the College has way more eligible voters which he hopes to snare…Dominicans are being taken advantage of with their own Money!! What a disgrace..btw, notice Donald Peters did not come to accept the cheque..lol..
Buy a VOTE to stay AFLOAT……wicked man
SKERRO IS THE MAN