Minister for Information, Science, Telecommunication and Technology Kelver Darroux has disclosed that the Government is seeking to expand the training available at the Centre of Excellence for ICT to all Schools, specifically those in the rural communities in Dominica.

Darroux made these remarks while addressing the inaugural graduation ceremony of the Centre of Excellence in Information Technology where over 150 individuals graduated at the Auditorium of the Dominica State College at Stock Farm on Friday.

“Work has already begun in the Ministry in looking at avenues to expand the training opportunities available at the Centre to all Schools, but specifically to those in the rural areas around Dominica using modern communication applications in order to ensure that every citizen particularly our young students at Primary and Secondary Schools and the College would have a desire to develop their skills in the field on Information Technology would be able to do so,” Darroux stated.

He also announced that his Ministry’s will be working with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission NTRC in bringing broadband connectivity to as many Schools on island.

“Additionally the Ministry in conjunction with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission NTRC will be working assiduously in the coming fiscal year in having fiber optic broadband connectivity to as many Schools as possible with emphasis in the rural areas on a phased approach as the Government seeks to provide broadband capacity nationally,” the Minister said.

Darroux mentioned further that they will also be collaborating with the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development to ensure that many courses taught at the Centre of Excellence are made available to rural communities in Dominica.

“The Government of Dominica in its quest to bring technology close to its students have embarked on the renovation and refurbishment of Community Centers and School computer labs as remote hubs together with the installation of a fiber optic broadband infrastructure in ensuring that many courses taught here are made available online to citizens who are desirous of E-learning opportunities,” he said.

Darroux revealed that at present two smart rural centers are being built in two remote locations one in Grandfond and the other in La Plaine with others scheduled in the new fiscal year in order to facilitate remote access to the courses offered at the Center.

He implored all young people to take full advantage of this ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ for further development which this Program provides for all Dominicans.