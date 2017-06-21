Gov’t spent over $20-million in DSC subventions – Saint JeanDominica News Online - Wednesday, June 21st, 2017 at 10:26 AM
Education Minister Petter Saint Jean has announced that over $20-million has been invested in the payment of subvention to the Dominica State College in the last six years.
“From 2011 to now the Government of Dominica has invested twenty-two million three hundred and eighty-three thousand and forty-seven dollars and thirteen cents just in the payment of subvention to the State College,” Saint Jean said on a recent radio program on Kairi FM.
He said that while Universities must generate their own revenues the Government of Dominica has been assisting greatly in this regard.
“You know how Universities operate, the University must generate its own revenue, pay faculty, pay staff like All Saints is doing, like Ross is doing…But because we realize that many families are under pressure the Government of Dominica finances the State College to almost 100%,” he stated.
Saint Jean disclosed that every month the Government pays to the Dominica State College roughly $353,500.
He said these funds go towards the payment of staff and the operating expenses of the Institution.
Saint Jean said that were it not for this undertaking by the Government, students attending the State College would be paying almost four times the amount which they are now to attain an Associate Degree.
“This means that the families of the students who are out there would have had to dig their hands in their pockets and to pay…so that what they now pay at the State College for an Associate Degree in Marketing or Finance, or Tourism would have been four times the cost that they now pay…so that if a Program costs, say $825, that Program would have really cost $3,200,” he said.
He mentioned that in addition to the subvention the Government has a financial assistance Program for students at the State College where the Government of Dominica led by Roosevelt Skerrit, through the Ministry of Education, makes an intervention for and on behalf of the students.
“So they come to the Ministry they say well my mother is not able to pay we say to them go to the State College get us a grade slip, come back and we will put you on the system so the Government will pay for you,” the Minister stated.
He also revealed that over the last six years the Government has expended $3,500,490.60 to pay tuition fees for students at the Dominica State College.
Yes sir, beat your chest, the only dominican tertiary institution in dominica is dependent on you..So then it begs to ask a simple question. Does this not mean now as we have known, that after 17 years in power the DLP government has failed the higher education system in dominica?? All in all you have answered my question by your remarks..
Not sure whether the distinguished Minister is proud of the stated accomplishments of his government, but the fact of the matter is that the government is failing its people, and here\’s why.
While it can be argued that the government may subsidize the State College, it should not be wholly responsible for its payroll/operations except if the decision has been made to provide free college tuition for its citizens.
The reason why students\’ parents are unable to foot college bills is because they are unemployed. It would therefore be in the best interest of government to facilitate/generate employment for its citizens through better partnership/relationship with the private sector (to include incentives), a transparent CBI program where investors actually invest in the country and not just pay for a passport, etc. By so doing, citizens will be able to pay for their needs instead of depending on the government for hand outs!
Government cannot be the biggest employer in the…
Usually I’m the first to agree that the need for subsidy is a sign of failure in an industry. But subsidies for higher education are often considerable even in very active and well developed economies, so I don’t see government funding of DSC as a failing on their part. If anything, investment in DSC makes more sense economically than funding costly scholarships for students who study abroad and then never return.
Waw! It’s all great that government has taken such a monumental task. But this is a typical example of how institutions are surviving. In a thriving economy the college would have been able to generate sufficient revenue to operate at least at break-even-point. Even the private sector would have been able to invest in the college. Then the struggling parents can’t even afford to pay the college fees, transportation to and from college, snack and lunch fees. When they graduate government has to feed them under the NEP program, This really paints the real picture of the situation on the ground. I strongly hope that our struggling parents will be able to send their kids to school, feed them with three decent meals per day and save enough for the future. I strongly hope that the kids take full advantage and will get out of the cycle of dependence for the sake of the nature isle.
show the paper trail and the accounting records. saying it is one thing we want the proof where are the records where is the money coming from where is t going to who is funnelling something from the side does the books balance in the end .
you can say all you want to say but your government never shows a paper trail for all the things they claim to be doing
remember you work for me not for yourself I AM DOMINICA you are employed by DOMINICA now show me my value for money
And you proud. Most of it is wasted on drop outs. No intention to diss them but they went there without the will to be educated, they went for the Universal Education wash your foot and come, not to learn. They do not apply themselves so they fail and get frustrated because they were not qualified or prepared in the first place. Meanwhile there are students who are willing, ready and suitable who do not get assistance and have to stay home because they cant afford it and they will not get help if they don’t befriend a politician. You should be ashamed Minister of Education.
Spending money alone is not necessarily a sign of success if local employment prospects are limited to another government sponsored programme such as NEP. We need to create self-financing, sustainable jobs for our young people. If not, we are creating pent-up frustration and a labour force for other countries.