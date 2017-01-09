Youth Affairs Minister, Justina Charles has stated that the government will be taking a serious approach to the issue of youth unemployment, following the presentation of a $1.million contribution by the government to the Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT).

The money was handed over to the DYBT during a ceremony at the Windsor Park Stadium conference room last week.

Charles said that the challenge of youth unemployment and its impact on any country has become a “growing global concern.”

“This has caused youth unemployment to be a regular feature on all agendas relating to youth empowerment and youth mainstreaming,” she said.

She also said that promoting an entrepreneurial spirit and conducive environment can “ definitely help in addressing the unemployment concern.”

“The young people with all their entrepreneurship ideas find it extremely difficult to start their businesses, and this probably has been so because of the constraints or challenges day to day to source the finance for their businesses,” Charles stated.

According to Charles, the majority of the youth who engage in such businesses do not possess the collateral to drive them to start their small businesses.

“Therefore government continues to give the support to initiatives To empowering our young people,” she said.

Chairperson of the Dominica Youth Business Trust Josephine Dechausay Titre expressed gratitude to the Dominican government for their contribution, saying that the “funds will go a long way.”

“This manifestation of your support is very encouraging. Please be ensured that these funds will go a long way in strengthening the operations of the program….We commend the beneficiaries of the DYBT program who are making us proud based on their local, regional and flowing international impact,” Titre stated.

The Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT) is an initiative of the Commonwealth Youth Programme (CYP) and the Government of Dominica, with support from the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).