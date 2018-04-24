Earlier this month, students of the Grand Bay Primary School (GBPS) took part in two projects: tree planting (grades 4 to 6) and recycled arts and crafts (grades K to 3).

These projects were initiated by Karllen Lawrence, a native of Grand Bay who resides in New York.

Additionally, Lawrence provided kitchen appliances and utensils to the staff of the GBPS.

About two months ago, Lawrence decided that she wanted to visit Dominica to contribute to the post-Maria rebuilding efforts in her community of Grand Bay.

After brainstorming with key resource community members such as Julian Pacquette from the Youth Division (also a Grand Bayrian), she came up with three project ideas, which would focus on the children of Grand Bay.

The central underlying motivation for these projects was the goal of building community spirit and keeping with the government’s call for a climate resilient Dominica.

She reached out to her team “Rebuilding Grand Bay”, which had conducted a relief project over the Christmas holidays, spearheaded by her sister, Professor Royette Tavernier (a native of Grand Bay, who resides in Connecticut).

Through this relief project, fifty packages were hand-delivered to villagers of Grand Bay who were most in need. That team consisted of Grand Bayrians including Police Sergeant Nicaise Leatham, High school Teacher Claudia Toussaint, as well as other key community members such as Alixia Athanaze, Gesha Gregoire, Kendra Roach, and Jovan Lewis all based in Grand Bay.

She connected with former student of the GBPS and musical star, Michele Henderson, who agreed to contribute to the efforts and also had the idea to reach out to other former students.

Through this snowballing effort, funds were collected and used to purchase most of the kitchen appliances and utensils that the principal (Evans James) had indicated was needed. Some funds also were used to provide snacks for the students on the day of the projects.

After contacting the Ministry of Agriculture Officials about the tree planting project idea, Lawrence was asked to submit a proposal.

Later, she coordinated with Forestry Officer, Ricardo Dominique, who immediately asked her “how can I help?” From then on, things moved quickly.

On the day of the project, Lawrence spoke to the students about the importance of the projects: the need to recycle and to create some fun crafts with recyclable materials; as well as the importance of planting trees and plants.

The recycling arts and crafts segment was led by Ms. Alixia Athanaze. Foresty Officer, Mr. Dominique was hands-on on the day of the projects explaining to the children the importance of taking care of the newly planted trees.

Over 60 plants and trees were planted by the students. The principal, Mr. James, indicated that the care of the trees would be the responsibility of the various houses of the school.

The children had an educational and fun day capped off by snacks prepared by the teachers and parents.

The needs of the student and staff of the Grand Bay Primary School remain high – there is still a lot that needs to be done. The hope is that this initiative will spark other ideas from Dominicans far and near. It is expected that further collaboration will continue in the future.