The annual Tourism Youth Congress was held at the Alliance Francaise de la Dominique on Thursday, May 10.

The event, which is a competition for high schools in Dominica, forms part of Tourism Awareness Month which is celebrated every year in May.

Participating schools and students are Orion Academy – Christie Auguiste, Goodwill Secondary School – Esha Baptiste, Convent High School – Zinielle Vital, Dominica Grammar School – Fannie Gregoire Globensky and Pierre Charles Secondary School – Geyoudena Desir.

Project Officer at Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), Daphne Vidal said at the opening ceremony that students will present on three topics.

They are Virtual Reality and Tourism – Enticing a New Generation of Explorers, Developing Smart and Sustainable Caribbean Countries– Building Back Better and Year of Wellness and Rejuvenation – Enhancing the Caribbean’s Tourism Product Offering.

“The topics that are presented here today are the same topics that will be presented at the Caribbean Organisation’s Tourism Youth Congress in the Bahamas,” Vidal stated. “So this is a trial run and you can use from what other presenters if you the winner or the junior minister for tourism to upend your presentation and to make it better for the regional competition.”

According to her, there are two rounds in the competition.

“In round one, students would have had to select one of three topics and they will present their ideas on this topic,” Vidal noted. “They will present their ideas for three minutes…If you go over the time limit for at least 30 seconds 1 point will be deducted.”

She explained also that if students pass 30 seconds, two points will be deducted.

She mentioned further that at the end of the topic round there will be a mystery round where students will select a mystery question.

According to her the winner will represent Dominica at the Caribbean Organisation’s Tourism Youth Congress in the Bahamas carded for October 1 – 5, 2018.

Furthermore, she said the winner and the winning school will also receive some cash.

“The winner will receive US$100 and the school will receive US$200, and we have some electronic gadgets for all winners,” Vidal revealed.

The main sponsor of the activity is DDA.