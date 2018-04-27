Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Education Trust Fund, Willie Fevrier has revealed that the Education Trust Fund is experiencing some challenges this year since one of its main contributors, the private sector, was hit hard by Hurricane Maria and the looting that followed.

He said that the fund will not be asking for contributions from the private sector this year.

“The fact that the private sector was severely affected by the looting and therefore we are not able to receive much money from them as we did in the past,” he said.

According to Fevrier this year the Education Trust Fund is, “taking it easy on the private sector,” although it is one of the main sources of income.

He said no letters will be sent to the sector asking for contributions in order to give the businesses a chance to recover from the hurricane.

He said, however, if they want to contribute they are free to do so.

In terms of plans for the trust fund this year, Fevrier revealed that other strategies are being examined.

“Hopefully we will have a radio-thon, perhaps we are looking at that,” he stated. “The radio-thon would be asking the ordinary folks to make a contribution. Again they might not be able to but it is something that we are still considering. We would like to approach certain people that we know who are abroad and who are able to make contributions, we will probably write to them…”

Fevrier said also that a letter was sent to the Government of Dominica requesting an increase in subvention.

At the moment the subvention from the government is $50,000 per year.

Meantime, he mentioned that Dollar Day is set for today Friday 27th, April, 2018.

“Generally, we are satisfied with the results, but we are aware that there are some schools that still do not participate and there are some children that do not put in anything, but there are schools that are really making an effort,” Fevrier stated, referring to the day.

Dollar Day is held annually giving students in schools the opportunity to make a contribution of at least one dollar to the Fund.

The Education Trust Fund was established in 1981 through an act of parliament to assist students experiencing difficulty attending secondary school. Monies obtained through fundraising efforts assist with the purchase of books, transportation, and registration and exam fees.