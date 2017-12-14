Hurricane Maria deals heavy blow to library servicesDominica News Online - Thursday, December 14th, 2017 at 10:31 AM
The Dominica Library and Information Service is reporting a loss of about $1.7 million in the book loss following the passage of Hurricane Maria.
Chief Librarian, Vernanda Raymond said the loss at the Roseau Public Library was heartwrenching.
“We have lost the majority of our reference collection, our adult circulation, our children circulation, our black history collection, a number of our first edition of our West Indian material which is so heart wrenching for us,” she said.
Raymond reported that literature books and items such newspaper collections, print journal collections and other material saved for use by the public was also impacted.
She explained that thousands of books were lost in the entire service.
“So in total, the Dominica Library and Information Service has a loss of 25,000 volumes in terms of the entire library service,” Raymond stated. “In terms of just stock, and we are basically looking at books, we are in the range of $1.7-million…”
She stated the Portsmouth Public Library remains closed and over 3,000 volumes of books were lost there.
The Portsmouth Library was also impacted, that library is closed at the location, we have lost over 3,000 volumes of books there as well.
Raymond said apart from book stock, equipment, such as computers, were also impacted by the hurricane.
6 Comments
This is one building I wish the hurricane had blown into the sea a few yards behind that old building, which is almost two hundred years old.
That place served a purpose for the Dominica back raw; bakay, (bourgeoisie,) and their children, way back when there were less than fifteen thousand people in the country, dating back in the 1800’s. Even in the the 1950’s black people and their children were not allowed to enter, that place never mind to enter and read a book.
If the skin of the person was yellow, maybe they let them in. In any event we are in the twenty-first century it is time for a new modern liberty packed with modern education material: science books in general.
Although we have less than fifty thousand people in the country, we deserve better than that; to be honest that is the smallest library I have ever seen on an island with one one!
Is there anyway you can put a mater list of books etc that can be replaced and do a campaign asking people especially Dominicans in the Diaspora to pick the books or collection that they can commit or pledge to replace?I think this is a manageable project for all pockets and a great way of rebuilding your inventory? BT
It is indeed a sad loss, and not just for the library’s collection, but for the damage to a rare historical building that is perfectly fitting in scale and character to its location. I hope that it will be sympathetically restored.
Having said that, we do need a new library that fulfills present day needs. May I suggest the building that stands directly across the road as a possible contender?
Historical yes!
I regret I did not say it should be preserved, nevertheless, in modern times we need to move on to better and more modern things, hence we need a more modern Library!
The Roseau Public Library might be a historic building on a historic site, but I think it is a good idea to now move (sadly) the library to a busy section of downtown Roseau to make it’s services more convenient for the public to get to, and also make services available to card holders through the internet.
Sad that i think is our greatest loss