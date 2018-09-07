Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, Chandler Hyacinth has highlighted some of the areas at the education level that need improvement.

Addressing the National Principals Meeting held at the Newtown Primary School on Friday, she said quality and accountability in leadership are among areas that need to be improved.

“In our discussions at management level we have already highlighted some of the various areas we need to improve,” she said. “In terms of the resiliency message, we know we have to improve quality and accountability in our leadership and management…”

She stated further that other priority areas include, “enhancing quality and efficiency of educational services, ensuring easy and equitable access to basic education especially to those persons with disabilities or children with special needs.”

According to her, one of the areas of focus this year by the Ministry of Education is to call on Principals to reflect on service delivery.

“How can we improve our service to our clients, education officers they have clients, you, the P.S [Permanent Secretary] have clients…,” Hyacinth stated.

Meantime she indicated that as the New Year School year begins the Ministry of Education is challenging principals to become solution oriented.

“See things not just as a problem but we can look within, share with our staff, even from our students. We can find the solution to our problems and we have to work together to find solutions to our problems,” she explained.

She stated that as the country seeks to build resiliency in the education system, teachers too must be solution oriented.

“The Ministry of Education is doing its best to provide support so that every learner succeed,” she noted.

Hyacinth pointed out that the new mission is to build and manage an education system that is transformative, responsive, socially and environmentally sensitive, and nationally relevant.