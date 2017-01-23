IN PICTURES: DGS culminates 124 birthdayDominica News Online - Monday, January 23rd, 2017 at 10:21 AM
The Dominica Grammar School ends its week of activities to celebrate its 124 anniversary with a bang last Friday with a grand assembly where student and staff come together in fun and celebration.
The day included a concert and exhibition by students.
On January 16th 2017 D.G.S. marked 124 years since its existence as one of the oldest tertiary-level education institutions.
See pictures from Friday’s event below.
