IN PICTURES: Numeracy Week culminates with grand school exhibitionDominica News Online - Thursday, April 6th, 2017 at 1:41 PM
The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development has brought the curtains down on their week-long activities aimed at celebrating Numeracy Week under the theme “Mathematics through Technology, Engineering and Play.”
Numeracy Week is a signature Mathematics program organized by the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development every two years.
On Thursday April 6th 2017, students from primary and Secondary schools in the Western District participated in a grand exhibition/competition that showcased their math projects.
Prizes and participation gifts are to be awarded to the students and teachers later down in the month.
See below pictures of the exhibition.
