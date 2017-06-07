Lisa’s Kiddies Land Daycare has donated to the Roving Caregiver Program (RCP) a number of infants’ clothing and other children’s items at a value of approximately E.C. $4,000.

The donation was made on Friday 2nd May 2017 at the ground of the daycare center and was geared towards commemorating the Daycare’s 10th year in operation.

Owner and Manager of the business, Lisa Grell expressed joy at the partnership between her business and RCP.

“I am Happy to partner with the RCP in providing assistant to parents and children around Dominica,” she said.

Ms Maureen Valmond, a member of the RCP staff, received the contribution on behalf of the organization.

“RCP is always happy to network with individuals and businesses who are interested in supporting children and parents. Our programme is aimed at promoting the wellbeing of children and families and any support which furthers this cause is embraced,” she remarked.

The Roving Caregiver Programme is an early childhood programme that provides early stimulation to children from birth to three years of age in a home setting.

The government of Dominica and the National Bank of Dominica has been the main institutions which have been giving support to the RCP with Ross University and the Presidents Charity as additional supporters.

The programme, which was implemented by Child fund Caribbean, is now under the care of the Ministry of Education- Early Childhood Education Department.