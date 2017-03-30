Level of ignorance in Dominica getting higher says DSC PresidentDominica News Online - Thursday, March 30th, 2017 at 10:18 AM
President of the Dominica State College (DSC), Dr. Donald Peters, has stated that the level of ignorance in the national community is getting “proportionately and dangerously high.”
Speaking at a Spring Edition of the 14th Commencement Ceremony on Wednesday March 29th 2017, Peter said that the graduates are the key to reducing that level of ignorance in the country.
“So you the graduates are the only hope that the nation has to eliminate ignorance and build a developing nation. So you have an awesome responsibility,” he said.
He added that it is impossible to get up every day and listen to things that are “based on facts” and so, he is pleased that “most of us just ignore it.”
“It is impossible in Dominica to wake up every day and listen to things that are based on, or talks that are based on facts, empirical evidence, and all the other factors that you as graduates are trained to do. So I am pleased that most of us just ignore it,” he remarked.
DSC held its 14th Commencement Ceremony Spring Edition with one hundred and four (104) students receiving their degrees and certificates across a variety of academic programs.
11 Comments
If our histroy is not well taught… a nation has not future. We have to underline the fact in schools that… slavery was the product of that christianity/god/jesus thing people into so blindly.
Ignnornace and common sense!!. I do agree. With all that technology and avialable information. People being mental slaves, especially when it comes to religion! People just rather ignore the blatant facts. Don´t think there is hope for generations above 20 yrs. The young ones are the ones who will be able to make a change. From 20 and above they permanently brain washed.
If that is the mindset of the President, God help our students. As I recollect they are limited to what they can and cannot debate on campus.
Congratulations to the graduates. Use the critical thinking and other skills that you were taught to elevate the conversation on a national level.
Ignorance begins with you mr peters! Ignorant of what is happening here in Dominica.
“Peter said that the graduates are the key to reducing that level of ignorance in the country.”
What a dumb statement from another doctor charged with the responsibility of educating our young minds! That’s the second dumb statement by a doc this morning with the other being from “Dr. Skerrit”, and sadly both men are pointing the gun at themselves.
Mr. Peters, if this was your first year as President of the Dominica State College, I would fully understand you and would agree with you that graduates are indeed the key to reducing that level of ignorance in the country.” But Mr. Peters, although DNO should have told us how long you have been serving as president of DSC but they maybe forgot, I would want to think at least 7 years, and after 7 years you are saying that the level of ignorance in Dominica is getting “proportionately and dangerously high”, indirectly you are admitting that after 7 years ignorance has grown and your graduates have helped that growth and U should…
And who best to raise the level of national discourse than the President of our state college? A famous American Statesman was quoted as saying “Well done is better than well said.” Lead the way, Dr. College President.
He’s the same supporter of the ignorant party.. but that’s none of my business
That is what El Supremo is taking advantage of.
hmm ignore it hmm, continue burying your head in the sand the day will come…
Is this an admission that our educational system is not working and is inadequate?