President of the Dominica State College (DSC), Dr. Donald Peters, has stated that the level of ignorance in the national community is getting “proportionately and dangerously high.”

Speaking at a Spring Edition of the 14th Commencement Ceremony on Wednesday March 29th 2017, Peter said that the graduates are the key to reducing that level of ignorance in the country.

“So you the graduates are the only hope that the nation has to eliminate ignorance and build a developing nation. So you have an awesome responsibility,” he said.

“It is impossible in Dominica to wake up every day and listen to things that are based on, or talks that are based on facts, empirical evidence, and all the other factors that you as graduates are trained to do. So I am pleased that most of us just ignore it,” he remarked.

DSC held its 14th Commencement Ceremony Spring Edition with one hundred and four (104) students receiving their degrees and certificates across a variety of academic programs.