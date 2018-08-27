Loik Charles becomes first blind Dominican to pursue university studies in USDominica News Online - Monday, August 27th, 2018 at 10:45 AM
Loik Charles, of Morne Daniel, is creating history by becoming the first visually-challenged citizen of Dominica to pursue university studies in the United States.
Today, Monday, August 27, 2018, Charles begins studies for a BSc. Degree in Marketing at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.
His studies have been made possible through the sponsorship and support of a number of foreign and local benefactors providing help to his parents.
These include:
• A four-year Distinguished Scholarship, a four-year International Grant and a one-year Scholarship from the University of the Incarnate Word.
• A Grant from the Government of Dominica
• A Grant from the Piton Foundation
• A Grant from CORISAV Inc. and Joachim Henry Construction
• Logistical support from Lifeline Ministries
• In-Kind contributions from the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities.
Dr Edwin Blanton, a past Peace Corps Volunteer in Dominica, is a Director of Ready Willing Enable Inc. of Texas and also helped facilitate this opportunity since he graduated from the University of the Incarnate Word as a PhD.
Ready Willing Enable Inc. is a Texas based non-profit organization established by two former Peace Corps Volunteers to support education and provide skills to youth and children with disabilities in Dominica.
The organization, over a period of several years, has conducted skills development summer camps and Charles was one of the first participants when the programme began in 2007. He later became one of the trainers of the programme.
Charles is a man of firsts.
He was the first blind student to attain a mainstream primary school education at the Berean Christian Academy, the first blind student to attain a mainstream secondary education at the St. Mary’s Academy and the first blind student to graduate from the Dominica State College. There he attained an Associate Degree in Information Technology in 2016.
He is now the first blind Dominican to go to University.
Charles, his mother and Stepfather, Rosemund and Dwayne Le Blanc and his father, Vincent Charles now join everyone to express deepest gratitude and thanks to all who made all these firsts possible since his premature birth in Hurricane Marilyn and the loss of his sight in his first few days.
“We are still trying to raise funds to buy Loik a state of the art phone that can manage the many specialized apps he needs to record his amazing music and stay in touch with home,” his parents and sponsors said.
Wow! Wonderful news! I wish him all the best.
The good u did during and after Hurricane Maria has come back full circle. Blessings to you Loik.
I feel so proud of him. .congratulations young man
May god continues to bless you with wisdom and knowledge. You are blessed and with God everything is possible we should never give up in life. Congratulation and I wish you well.
Congrats and keep going. You will continue to make your family proud. There are a lot of different options for you to explore the world despite your disabilities. Do not let any of those things keep you back, there is a way and braille (a tactile writing system used by people who are visually impaired) can be an option if you don’t already have this mastered. By the time you are done, who knows maybe owning a Tesla car might be another option (Tesla sells self navigating cars)….. reach for the sky and congrats again on all your achievements.
great things for Loik Charles… continue striving bro…
Congratulations to Loik and God’s blessings to all those who made it happen.
Congratulations bro! All the best. You have lost your eyesight but gained so much more. Kudos to your parents who have always been true heroes.
This story has to serve as encouragement for all who dare to dream. It may seem that the odds are staked against you but, don’t give up!!
This is so remarkbale!! I am in so much awe. Congratulations dear friend and God’s grace and blessings over you.