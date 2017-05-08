Marxian Smith a Grade 4 Guitar student from the Tyson Johnson Studio is Student of the Year.

A total of seventy four (74) students entered for the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) and the Dominica Association of Music Educators (DAME) practical exams from May1– May 4, 2017 at the UWI Open Campus. Students were drawn from the Henckel Muriel Music Workshop, Valena Letang, Christian Musical Class, Marie School of Music, Tyson Johnson, Alicia Lestrade and Norman Jean Jacques.

Thirty Eight (38) students took the ABRSM exams: 17 received Distinctions, 15 Merits and 6 Passes while 36 students took the DAME local exams; 6 received Distinctions, 19 Merits and 11 Passes. Marxian Smith from the Tyson Johnson Studio received the highest score in the ABRSM exam.

DAME Top student is Jamari John Rose a Grade 2 Guitar student from the Christian Musical Class.

Students were examined on Flute, Recorder, Guitar, Violin, Piano, Clarinet, Trumpet and Singing.

A High Scorers Concert will be held on Thursday 11th May 2017 at Fort Young Hotel at 6.30p.m. Students who obtained distinction pieces will be performing. Prizes will also be awarded to students who obtained highest scores in the various disciplines. Students who have demonstrated discipline, diligence and commitment from the various studios will also be recognized.

Although the concert is open to the public free of charge, DAME would appreciate donations to assist in its ongoing music education programme.