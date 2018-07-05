The Marigot Development Corporation (MDC), has secured financial awards to the value of EC$3.9 million for 16 Dominican students through its US Study Program – The Boarding School Section.

The program targets students under 17 years of age, who are eligible for entrance to US private boarding schools.

It facilitates students in preparing for the boarding school exam (the SSAT), selecting schools, applying to the schools and obtaining financial awards. The program also provides support and guidance to students throughout boarding school and university as required.

This year the program started with a record high 30 registered students, but due to the havoc caused by Hurricane Maria in mid-September 2017, just as the prep classes began, the class size was reduced to 18 students.

Michael Pascal, Coordinator of the program said, “considering the difficulties experienced by the students and the program alike this year, that he is proud of the stellar performances. They will excel because they have shown that they can conquer adversity and prevail.”

He is very confident this tough experience has strengthened the students who persevered through the difficult times to the end.

The students secured awards ranging from 80% to 100% of the total cost of tuition, lodge & board, for two or three year periods at private US high schools.

Of those 18 students 16 received substantial financial awards. Thirteen of them accepted their offers and will start at their respective schools in late August to early September.

The program’s 2018 cohort who will be transitioning to boarding school are: (1)Jaide Laurent, (2)Michael J LeBlanc, (3)Ange Shillingford, (4)YonnMell Esprit, (5)Nathan Williams, (6)Dee Nisha Grell, (7)Faith Daisy, (8)Kaymah Joseph, (9)Kianne Benjamin, (10)Kande Charles, (11)Aprille Rolle, (12)Diyanni Baron, (13) Jaheim Pierre.

They hail from the Convent High School, St. Mary’s Academy, Dominica Seventh-day Adventist Secondary School, Dominica State College and Leads Institute.