MDC secures $6.1-million in scholarships through its “US Private Boarding School Program”Press release - Thursday, July 20th, 2017 at 9:18 AM
The Marigot Development Corporation (MDC), has secured scholarships valued at $6.1-million for sixteen (16) students to study in the United States.
The program targets students under 17 years old who are eligible for entrance at a US Private Boarding School. Students are facilitated in preparing for the entrance exam (the SSAT), selecting schools, applying to the schools and obtaining financial awards.
The program provides support and guidance to students throughout boarding school and university as needed.
Michael Pascal, Coordinator of the program, says that they are extremely happy with the stellar performance this year, with 83% of the students receiving substantial financial awards.
The students secured scholarships ranging from 70% to 100% of the total cost of tuition & board, for periods of two, three or four years and for the second consecutive year, one of the 16 students is a non-Dominican.
He is confident that if the students continue to excel that they will be able to gain significant awards to top ranked colleges and universities in North America.
The students are: Selena Pacquette, Lease Anthony, Brier Evans, Yasmine Pascal, Krystal Charter, Jai Bully, Abigail Linton, Chaune Fagan, Sheba Hector of Convent High School (CHS); Kian Sorhaindo and Zoe Hypolite of Leeds Institute; Ajani Joseph, Kyrene George and Darlon Riviere of the Dominica State College (DSC); Eden Linton of St. Mary’s Academy (SMA) and Daniel Pascal of Chisholm Academy in Canada.
The new students will join six (6) students from the program currently attending U.S boarding schools.
They will attend Deerfield Academy, Masters School, Salem Academy, Grand River Academy, Cheshire Academy, North Field Mount Hermon (NMH), Stuart Hall School, Orme School, Darrow School, Ms. Hall’s School, Rabun Gap School, St. Margaret’s School and Wayland Academy.
The program would like to thank the very loyal parents and the supporting cast – Ms. Sharon Philogene-English Instructor, Mr. Bruce Martins-Math Instructor and Ms. Nadja ThomasInterview Instructor; without whom this year’s success would not be possible.
The program wishes both the parents and students who were not able to receive significant awards the very best in their future endeavours.
The program begins preparation for the class of 2018 with an orientation session carded for 10 AM on July 22, 2017 at the Prevo Cinemall.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
Wow impressive. I like that, very significant and important.
Great job…kudos to all involved
At $381,125 per child just to go high school is a major misallocation of funds. If it was for a college education yes, maybe but high school? The Dominican/ West Indian education system is way better than the Americans, c students here are A+ students when they head into US universities. I am sorry, whoever is in charge is wasting money, but it’s theirs to waste. There is no positive other than contributing to our brain drain so that possibly in the future these kids can send remittances home.
$6.1 million could pave all the feeder roads in marigot which would increase property values and hereby be a major boost to farmers. Just saying. But it’s private funds so kiddos of even thinking of developing your community in the first place.
Money is never wasted when you spent on educating young minds with positive mindsets,unless this young mind is a misfit in society,garbling filth as you are doing on here.Go buy an exercise book and a pencil and go to school.WELL DONE MDC!
When it is spent on …..
Clearly you do not understand what is a scholarship!
Its not cash you can use on roads.
Wow. Your comments are so misguided.
It may be useful that find out about the programme, the benefits so far to the Alumni of the programme before posting such a comment. We are so quick to make disparaging comments it is rather mind boggling.
Bro,
You are so off. It is so discouraging when people with your superior intelligence always seem to know wha is best. You always seem to have advice for how others should spend their time and money. Bro, the MDC did not get a check for $6.1 million, and then decided that this was the best way to spend the funds. What they did was, they secured scholarships for children of Dominica that are valued at $6.1 million.
If you found $6.1 miliion , I suspect that the first thing you would do, is build yourself a big house – you would never spend it on feeder roads, or feeding the needy.
The MDC must be commended. Their efforts over the last few years are commendable and above reproach.
Tell me – what are you doing for the developement of your fellow country men???
Tell me – WHAT????