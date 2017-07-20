The Marigot Development Corporation (MDC), has secured scholarships valued at $6.1-million for sixteen (16) students to study in the United States.

The program targets students under 17 years old who are eligible for entrance at a US Private Boarding School. Students are facilitated in preparing for the entrance exam (the SSAT), selecting schools, applying to the schools and obtaining financial awards.

The program provides support and guidance to students throughout boarding school and university as needed.

Michael Pascal, Coordinator of the program, says that they are extremely happy with the stellar performance this year, with 83% of the students receiving substantial financial awards.

The students secured scholarships ranging from 70% to 100% of the total cost of tuition & board, for periods of two, three or four years and for the second consecutive year, one of the 16 students is a non-Dominican.

He is confident that if the students continue to excel that they will be able to gain significant awards to top ranked colleges and universities in North America.

The students are: Selena Pacquette, Lease Anthony, Brier Evans, Yasmine Pascal, Krystal Charter, Jai Bully, Abigail Linton, Chaune Fagan, Sheba Hector of Convent High School (CHS); Kian Sorhaindo and Zoe Hypolite of Leeds Institute; Ajani Joseph, Kyrene George and Darlon Riviere of the Dominica State College (DSC); Eden Linton of St. Mary’s Academy (SMA) and Daniel Pascal of Chisholm Academy in Canada.

The new students will join six (6) students from the program currently attending U.S boarding schools.

They will attend Deerfield Academy, Masters School, Salem Academy, Grand River Academy, Cheshire Academy, North Field Mount Hermon (NMH), Stuart Hall School, Orme School, Darrow School, Ms. Hall’s School, Rabun Gap School, St. Margaret’s School and Wayland Academy.

The program would like to thank the very loyal parents and the supporting cast – Ms. Sharon Philogene-English Instructor, Mr. Bruce Martins-Math Instructor and Ms. Nadja ThomasInterview Instructor; without whom this year’s success would not be possible.

The program wishes both the parents and students who were not able to receive significant awards the very best in their future endeavours.

The program begins preparation for the class of 2018 with an orientation session carded for 10 AM on July 22, 2017 at the Prevo Cinemall.