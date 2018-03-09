Marigot, Dominica — Student-athlete and 2017 NJCAA All-American awardee, Zellie Charles, has received a scholarship to attend four years of studies at Towson University, in Maryland USA.

She is the 2015 recipient of a scholarship under the Sports Component of the Marigot Development Corporation (MDC) “Study in the US Program”.

Charles was recruited by the Towson Tigers based primarily on her outstanding performances both on and off the field at Essex County College. There she had secured several accolades to include the NJCAA All-America 2017 Indoor Track & Field and 2016-2017 Essex County College Athletics- Women’s Outdoor Track and Field -Most Valuable Runner.

She has moved up from the NJCAA to the NCAA Division 1 track and field circuit. At Towson University she will continue her studies in biological sciences and competes in the 100meter, 200meter and long jump events.

Charles is excited to be able to work towards her Bachelor’s Degree and to participate in the competitive Division 1 system. She is very grateful to be able to chase her childhood dreams and for all the support from her family and her friends, especially her sister Zarah Charles. She attributes her successes to date to her strong faith and hard work, the persistent support of family and the opportunities and guidance provided by MDC.

Michael Pascal, the Coordinator of the MDC “Study in the US Program” is very proud of the strides that Charles has made. He believes that she sets a great example of what can be achieved with focused determination and belief.

She makes the MDC, the Marigot community and her family very proud, he said.

At this time, Charles is preparing for the 2018 NCAA Division 1 Out-door Championship, as a member of the Towson University Tigers.