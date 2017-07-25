Coordinator of the United States (US) Private Boarding School Program, organized by the Marigot Development Corporation (MDC), Michael Pascal has sought to explain the procedure on how scholarships are awarded to students under that program.

This is in light of a recent controversy which followed an announcement that the MDC had secured $6.1 million for 16 students to study in the US and two children of the MP for Marigot, Lennox Linton, were part of the group.

Some people have accused Linton of using his position to influence the selection of students for the program and “taking” two scholarships for his children.

Linton has denied the claims, saying that the scholarships are at the sole discretion of the school and is strictly a merit based system.

Pascal had already made it clear that there is no political influence over the program and in an interview with DNO on Tuesday, he said there are procedures the students need to follow in order to be accepted.

Pascal said the students first have to register for the program.

“Step one, you register for the program, you pay a fee to the program…,” he said. “The program involves two components, one, which we call the classes and the other is the consultation.”

He also said that last year, a preliminary assessment was initiated for the program.

“We didn’t do that in the past because of a few things which came up…,” he explained. “Now we do a preliminary review of students in terms of when you come in. If you are interested, we do an interview with the students and the family.”

He said there is a family interview which takes place even before the student is accepted into the program.

He said as part of that interview the students’ transcripts from High School are reviewed.

Pascal pointed out that the program looks for A students “but sometimes we take students that are not A, if they have other strong areas that cover their CV.”

“We look at the transcript, we look and see whether the students are involved in sports, if they are involved in music or drama,” he stated. “We also look to see whether they are involved in leadership things at their current High School because the schools are looking for leaders.”

He said those characteristics are looked at in addition to the academic transcript of the student’s school.

“Based on that, if we like what we see we recommend that we can proceed,” he stated. “If we have issues with the transcript, we let the parents know that the transcript does fall short and if they wish they can continue, but we wanted them to know early that we are seeing some difficulty to a successful completion of the transcript.”

Pascal stated that even with that advice, some parents still go ahead and they are successful, “but we try to guard ourselves from parents who say that you all knew the transcript wasn’t strong enough. So that is why we have that preliminary step.”

He explained there are 12 to 15 weeks of preparation for the SSAT Exams, a special exam for the independent private boarding schools in the United States.

“We are preparing the students over three months with 12 to 15 classes to take that exam,” he noted. “The exam is 2,400 points so we are trying to find students who can get close to 2,400 points as possible, which puts them at the top of the line for consideration by schools.”

The classes he said are being conducted at the Prevo Cinemall on Saturday mornings.

He mentioned also that focus for the SSAT exams is in December 2017 and January 2018 in St Lucia.

The program targets students under 17 years old who are eligible for entrance at a US Private Boarding School. Students are facilitated in preparing for the entrance exam (the SSAT), selecting schools, applying to the schools and obtaining financial awards.