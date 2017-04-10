Minister for Health and Environment, Kenneth Darroux, has revealed that there are plans in place to settle medical students from the All Saints University in the Warner area to promote efficient studying and relaxation.

Speaking at the 30th White Coat Ceremony on Saturday April 8th 2017 at the institution, Darroux said that that lands will be made available for the students and it is his hope that the students can move into “pretty soon” into the area.

“I am really hoping that pretty soon you could move to this really nice, quiet, serene area Warner … ,” he said.

Darroux said that the location is thought to be somewhere that will be conducive to efficient learning.

“We are pretty sure it is going to be an environment that is much much conducive to learning, a much more quiet nature at its best,” he stated.

He added that the Government of Dominica recognizes the contributions made by the school to the different sectors and so appreciates and rewards it.

“The Government of Dominica recognizes your contribution not only to the Education Sector but to all other sectors. The students who come here for the period of two to three years, you rent homes, you spend money, you go to the banks so all of these things are what I recognize and which is why we give our commitment that this relationship will continue,” he said.

He encouraged the recipients to tell their colleagues coming in that they are coming at “an exciting time,” because a new National Hospital being built on the island.

“We are hoping that the idea behind this new building is that with the expansion of the hospital, not only will we have higher bed capacity, more modern equipment, exciting new services, but we will also expand the whole area of potential for teaching to institutions like yourself,” Darroux remarked.

Thirty-seven students received their white coats at the ceremony including valedictorian Tiamiyu Ayobamidele Ayisat.

The White Coat Ceremony formally marks the end of studies in the basic sciences and the students now continue to pre-clinical studies.