Parents in Dominica are being called upon to continue working with the Ministry of Education since parent support is needed more than ever.

This call was made by Assistant Chief Education Officer Dr. Jeffrey Blaize while delivering remarks at a presentation ceremony of books from a UK publisher held at the Newtown Primary School on Wednesday.

He indicated to parents that there is a lot to be done by the “parent community”.

“We want our parents to continue working with the Ministry of Education, continue supporting the students, because now more than ever we need the support of parents,” Blaize said.

He stated that the patience of parents is needed.

“We need the patience of parents, we need them to be tolerant of our work and work with us as we restore the education system to a sense of normalcy,” he said.

On Wednesday, UK-based publisher Hodder Education, presented school books estimated at £18,000 to the Ministry of Education.