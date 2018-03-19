Roseau, Dominica – March 19, 2018…The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development in collaboration with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Center (CDEMA) on Monday launched the Model Safe Schools Programme (MSSP) to offer tools for assessing the level of safety of schools.

The model safe school programme is a suite of guidance tools through which comprehensive disaster management may be integrated into Dominican schools.

The programme is designed to assist states in the region with implementation of processes that result in safer, greener educational facilities. It comprises a policy that can be adopted by governments, tools for assessing the level of safety and greenness of schools, a template emergency plan that can be adapted to a school specific situation and hazard context and a list of tools that can be utilized to create safer and greener institutions.

In January 2018 the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) began disbursement of grant funding of EUR 746,000 to the CDEMA Coordinating Unit (CDEMA- CU) to implement the MSSP toolkit in Dominica and four other countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Funding is being provided under the African Caribbean Pacific-European Union-Caribbean Development Bank Natural Disaster Risk Management (ACP-EU-CDB NDRM) in CARIFORUM Countries Programme.

The implementation of the Model Safe Schools Programme in the Caribbean will, among other things, enhance the capacity of participating states to incorporate and mainstream comprehensive risk and disaster management considerations in education sector policies, planning and operations.

The planned duration of the project is 24 months.