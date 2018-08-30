MoE announces schedule for reopening of schoolsDominica News Online - Thursday, August 30th, 2018 at 3:08 PM
The Ministry of Education & Human Resource Development has announced the schedule for the reopening of schools for the 2018-2019 Academic Year.
In a statement on Thursday, the MoE said all teachers should report to school on Monday, September 3 to Friday, September 7, 2018.
Additionally, all students should report to school on Monday, September 10, 2018.
All principals of primary and secondary schools were also informed of the National Principals’ Meeting on Friday, September 7, 2018, at 9:00 am at the Newtown Primary School.
