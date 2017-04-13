Informative, interactive, fun were words used to describe two National Cooperative Credit Union Limited (NCCU) seminars held on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 for just over 200 secondary school students

At a financial literacy seminar held at the Public Service Union, 100 fourth formers from the Dominica Grammar and Convent High Schools were introduced to the basics of managing money.

Among the topics covered were financial behaviour, wants vs needs, goal setting, budgeting , saving, borrowing and making the right choices.

The students also received information on NCCU, joining the Credit Union and products and services for youth.

At the second seminar held at the CHS auditorium, just over 100 fifth formers enjoyed a session on leadership, goal setting, NCCU, membership, education and other loans.

Miss Dominica 2017 and Miss NCCU, Jade Romain, presented to the students at both the seminars. She emphasised that that they are unique and encouraged them to study and work hard, remain focused and set goals to realise their potential.

Both sessions were very interactive and well-received. The students had the opportunity to win lots of prizes.