The Mathematics Department of the North East Comprehensive School celebrated Numeracy Week 2017 under the theme, “Math for Everyday”.

The week of fun-filled and interactive math activities commenced on Monday, May 29, 2017 with a Math Assembly that highlighted the importance of numeracy in everyday living.

Using the words of Galileo, “Mathematics is the language in which God has written the universe”, the students were encouraged to see mathematics as a living, every day, every situation, everywhere experience.

The week was filled with exciting student-centered activities that encouraged students to apply mathematics in their daily lives. The highlights of the week included:

Monday, May 29

Math Assembly and launching of NECS Math Facebook page along with a Social Media Challenge.

Tuesday, May 30

Math Treasure Hunt around the school

Wednesday, May 31

Math Rewards Day for remedial math students. The students were encouraged by the school’s Special Education Coordinator – Mrs. Jean Thomas-Jeremy, the school’s principal – Mrs. Octavia Alfred, the Senior Education Officer for Secondary Schools – Mrs. Nazarine Titre, Education Officer – Mrs. Margaret Jules-Royer and a past student who excelled as a remedial math student. The top performers were rewarded in the prize-giving ceremony later that week as Math Heroes.

Thursday, June 1

Math Power Contest: The school hosted the Castle Bruce Secondary and the Dominica Seventh Day Adventist schools in a grand math contest. The Castle Bruce Secondary was able to edge out Team NECS to emerge as winners.

The prize-giving ceremony followed highlighting the winners of the week’s activities. The Math Hero Awards were given to deserving Math students of the remedial programme at the school. The Math Honour Society Star Awards were also given to students who had attained a yearly average of 90% and above in Mathematics.

Other activities included Math Challenges and Math Lucky Dips throughout the week.

The NECS boasts of a steady increase in the overall performances of students in Mathematics over the last few years. This has since translated to increased pass rates at the regional CXC exams (CSEC and CCSLC). The Math Honour Society, a newly established initiative consists of over 50 inductees, that is, students who have maintained an average of 90% and above in Mathematics.

The Mathematics Department of the NECS expresses sincere gratitude to all the stakeholders who contributed towards the success of the Numeracy Week.

