For the second year, the North East Comprehensive School has celebrated Business Day.

This year the school’s Business Department celebrated under the theme ‘Partnering with the community to achieve a greater passion for the study of business.’

The department focused on critical areas of the business syllabus, in so doing resource individuals were selected to conduct interactive sessions with the students.

The day commenced with the proprietor of Prevost Enterprises, Ellsworth Prevost. Prevost spoke on the aspect of being a sole trader; how the business was conceptualized, benefits of the business to the community and the challenges faced by the business. The students were encouraged to be disciplined and to work towards the fulfillment of their goals.

The second presenter of the day was Brian Dequental, the Manager of the Underwriting Department of First Domestic Insurance Company Ltd. Dequental gave a brief history of the organization; he identified the reasons why the organization was established, the types of insurances and the risks the company provides coverage for.

The third presenter was Josephine Dechausay Titre, the Special projects and Communication officer at the AID Bank. Titre deliberated on the following areas: brief history of the organization, reasons for the establishment of such an organization, the structure of the organization, why the organization is a development bank and the services that are provided by the bank.

The fourth presenter for the day was Cecil Joseph, the General Manager of the Dominica Broadcasting Station. Joseph areas of focus were the history of the organization, the reasons for the establishment of such an organization, the structure of the organization, why DBS is a public corporation and the services offered by DBS. During the presentation Mr. Joseph also gave a motivational speech to the students.

The fifth presenter for the day was Rueben Thomas the Manager of Rudolph Thomas and sons Ltd. The areas Reuben Thomas focused on were history of the organization, the reasons for the establishment of such an organization, the structure of the organization, the concept of the company being incorporated and the advantages and disadvantages of being a Private Limited Company.

To culminate the day’s event, the Honorable Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Public service addressed the students on the role of the government in the economy. The Honorable Prime Minister had a sincere rapport with the students. The presentation was in the form of a lecture and many questions were forwarded to the Honorable Prime Minister by the students, to which he answered all. Students were motivated to be positive and honest in all their endeavors: he inspired them to be hard working and to make maximum use of the resources that are available to them.

All the presenters did an outstanding job in their delivery and the sessions were collaborative.

The Business Department of the North East Comprehensive School would like to take the opportunity to thank all the presenters as we continue to partner with the community to achieve a greater passion for the study of business.