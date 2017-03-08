Nominations for the 12th Annual National Youth Awards by the National Youth Council (NYC) of Dominica was officially opened on Monday, March 6th 2017 and will conclude on Sunday April 30th 2017.

The 12th Annual National Youth Awards Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, June 24th 2017 commencing at 6:00 pm.

The ceremony will be hosted at the Dominica State College auditorium.

Every year the National Youth Council of Dominica hosts an honorary ceremony to award dynamic youth and youth organizations for outstanding performances in various fields. The National Youth Council finds it’s necessary to recognize and commend the exceptional work of youth in Dominica through seventeen (17) categories.

The main objective of the National Youth Council is the empowerment of youth and youth advocacy and the National Youth Awards is another avenue in which the Council is able to highlight the achievement of our Dominican youth.

Nominations will be accepted for the following 17 categories:

Academic and Extra-Curricular Excellence Award

Outstanding Youth or Youth Organization in Cultural & Heritage Award

Outstanding Youth in Agriculture Award

Outstanding Youth in Entrepreneurship Award

Outstanding Youth in Media Award

Outstanding Youth or Youth Group in Music Award

Outstanding Youth or Youth Group in Sports Award

Outstanding Youth or Youth Organization with Faith Based Achievements Award

Outstanding Community Youth Organization Award

Outstanding Youth in Performing Arts (music, drama, dance) Award

Outstanding Youth in Literacy Arts (writing, poetry) Award

Outstanding Youth in Visual Arts Award

Outstanding Youth in Community Tourism

Esteemed Challenge Award (youth who are differently abled)

Esteemed Volunteer Award

Beyond Expectations Award

Kalinago Youth Award