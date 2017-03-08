Nominations open for National Youth AwardsPress release - Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 at 2:54 PM
Nominations for the 12th Annual National Youth Awards by the National Youth Council (NYC) of Dominica was officially opened on Monday, March 6th 2017 and will conclude on Sunday April 30th 2017.
The 12th Annual National Youth Awards Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, June 24th 2017 commencing at 6:00 pm.
The ceremony will be hosted at the Dominica State College auditorium.
Every year the National Youth Council of Dominica hosts an honorary ceremony to award dynamic youth and youth organizations for outstanding performances in various fields. The National Youth Council finds it’s necessary to recognize and commend the exceptional work of youth in Dominica through seventeen (17) categories.
The main objective of the National Youth Council is the empowerment of youth and youth advocacy and the National Youth Awards is another avenue in which the Council is able to highlight the achievement of our Dominican youth.
Nominations will be accepted for the following 17 categories:
Academic and Extra-Curricular Excellence Award
Outstanding Youth or Youth Organization in Cultural & Heritage Award
Outstanding Youth in Agriculture Award
Outstanding Youth in Entrepreneurship Award
Outstanding Youth in Media Award
Outstanding Youth or Youth Group in Music Award
Outstanding Youth or Youth Group in Sports Award
Outstanding Youth or Youth Organization with Faith Based Achievements Award
Outstanding Community Youth Organization Award
Outstanding Youth in Performing Arts (music, drama, dance) Award
Outstanding Youth in Literacy Arts (writing, poetry) Award
Outstanding Youth in Visual Arts Award
Outstanding Youth in Community Tourism
Esteemed Challenge Award (youth who are differently abled)
Esteemed Volunteer Award
Beyond Expectations Award
Kalinago Youth Award
