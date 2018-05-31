On Saturday, April 28th 2018 the National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD) hosted its General Assembly.

During the NYCD General Assembly, the youth, stakeholders and the general public heard reports from the President, Asst. Chief Youth Development Officer and the election of a new executive board which will take up the mandate of the Council and Dominica’s youth for the term 2018 to 2020.

The newly elected executive board formally met to plan the work plan for Dominica’s youth for the term 2018 to 2020.

The primary matter arising at the executive meeting was appointing of dynamic young persons to fill positions on the NYCD Executive Board that were vacant.

During the National Assembly, Primrose Angel David and Rhon Williams were appointed to serve on the Executive Board.

David is from Massacre (Western Youth District) and was appointed to the position of General Secretary effective May 14th 2018.

Williams will serve as Treasurer

David has demonstrated her commitment to the principles and objectives of the NYCD by volunteering over the past years and contributing to the work of the Council at the Community and District levels.

She currently holds the position of President of the Western District Youth Council and holds several other positions in several organizations. She is currently the reigning Ms. Wob Dwiyet.

Williams has and continues to serve as a youth leader within his community and district which makes him a key role model for the youth of Dominica.

He is from the community of Bath Estate and currently resides in Canefield (Roseau North & Valley Youth District) and has demonstrated commitment to the development of the youth of Dominica through his volunteerism and involvement of different organizations in keeping with the mission statement of the National Youth Council of Dominica “Facilitating the holistic development, inclusion and empowerment of Dominican youth.”