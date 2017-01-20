The National Youth Council of Dominica shall host the first meeting of the 2017 Bi-annual General Congress from January 20th – 21st, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. at the Marigot Youth Center.

The General Congress is a workshop for the National Executive and delegates from the District Youth Council (DYC) and/or national youth organizations to enhance reporting, planning, and consensus building within the Council.

At the 2017 General Congress, different sessions shall be hosted in which District Youth Council Representatives (DYC) shall report on activities taking place in their respective districts. The Executive Board shall also present a report on implementation of the NYCDs Executive Agenda, Institutional Strengthening Strategy and a Work-Plan for the upcoming year.

Work session focused on the development of the District Youth Councils. The finalization of their yearly work plans will also be facilitated.

Important matters forming part of the NYCDs 2016-2017 work program, including the NYCD Enterprise, review of the National Youth Policy and the upcoming Carnival Monday T-Shirt Band shall also be discussed at the General Congress.