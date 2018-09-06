The National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD) is rising to the challenge brought forth by former President, Senator Edward Registe with its first ever Back to School donation.

It was only two days before at the inauguration ceremony of the 2018-2020 Executive Board held on August 29, 2018, keynote speaker Registe questioned the members of the National Youth Council on their contribution to the social, educational development of Dominica’s youth as well as their participation in the national mission of Dominica becoming the first climate resilient country in the world.

On Friday 31st August 2018, the National Youth Council of Dominica through a project headed by Assistant Administrative Coordinator, Akina Alleyne, answered the call when donations of school supplies were made to five deserving students.

Travis Samuel, Tishira Samuel, Tishawn Samuel, Antonio Hector and Aaliyah Lugay all received bag packs filled with school supplies donated from Sagicor Life Insurance, Dr. Damien Dublin and KPB Chartered Accountants.

During the handing over ceremony held at the Dominica Youth Business Trust Fund conference room, Cheryl Rolle Principal Representative of Sagicor Life – Dominica; commended the National Youth Council of Dominica on this initiative.

“Our team at Sagicor Life Inc in Dominica is pleased to support the National Youth Council of Dominica with its Back to School Program, as our young ones prepare to resume school in September 2018. We view this as an investment in the future of Dominica,” she stated.

In addressing the students, 2nd Vice President of the NYCD, Terease Morancie said, “today you are being equipped with the resources needed to go forth and obtain the education which will be the foundation of a prosperous future. These gifts may be small, you may be young but remember the enormous mustard tree comes from a tiny mustard seed! There is greatness within each one of you, and it is the hope of the NYCD that you use education to unleash that greatness.”

Morancie further stated that this donation was the first of a new a tradition and pledged the 2018-2020 Executive and Secretariat commitment to making it an annual donation, and to work with future Executives and Secretariats in carrying this initiative onwards.

She noted that the NYCD is on a mission to bring about the needed change in Dominica’s youth and society as a whole.

The NYCD also looks forward to making a donation to the Newtown Primary School in the new school year.