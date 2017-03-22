The Orion Board of Directors and the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) Steering Committee have released a statement on the abrupt booting of principal Queen Thomas saying it was the result of mounting issues for many years.

“The decision not to renew the Principal’s contract comes from many years of mounting issues, and extensive feedback from parents, teachers and students,” the statement, released on Wednesday, reads. “This was a unanimous decision taken by the entire Board of Directors with the support of the vast majority of teachers, parents and students.”

The board, in its statement, said the decision has lifted a “great weight” from the school.

“And now the Orion family can move forward in a positive direction for the benefit of all students. This is a new beginning for our school and we are looking forward to even more success and productivity in the years ahead,” it said.

Thomas, who served as principal since 2013, was issued a termination letter on Monday 20th March 2017, which took effect on Tuesday 21st March 2017.

The letter stated that an evaluation exercise was conducted on the performance of Thomas during her tenure at the school and based on the feedback from the evaluation exercise, the board had decided not to renew her contract for the school year September 2017.

She said the action opens the school to ‘litigation’ and loss of finance.