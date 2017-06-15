Haillie Francis of Pierre Charles Secondary School and Melissa Williams of Convent High School have won the Dominica Traveller magazine Young Journalist Competition.

Both students received a cash prize and their articles will be published in the third volume of Dominica Traveller which will be out in October, in time for Creole and Independence.

Volume three will also be available to readers worldwide via Newsstand, the UK’s largest online magazine shop.

Dominica Traveller is a popular annual magazine that is available in print and digital formats. It features articles about travel, nature, art and culture.

Founder and editor Paul Crask set up the competition in an attempt to encourage young Dominicans to consider the possibility of writing as a career and was impressed by the quality of the two winning articles.

“I remember the first time I saw my work published,” he said. “It was not just a thrill to see my name in print but it also made me realise that there was perhaps a future in it. I’m really happy for Haillie and Melissa. They not only produced excellent articles, they made the decision and the effort to give it a go in the first place. That’s half the battle. I hope they keep writing because they clearly have a talent for it.”