Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has pledged that his government will continue to assist Dominican students in the diaspora despite the ravages of Hurricane Maria.

Speaking at a Joint Meeting of Students and Diaspora in Barbados on Sunday November 26, 2017, he assured students their studies are not under threat.

“Let it be known and made clear this morning that my government will do all in its power to keep every single Dominican studying at home and abroad enrolled in current programs – whether it be at primary or secondary school, college or university,” he stated. “So, let the word go forth from here this morning, that your continued studies here in Barbados are NOT under threat and will not be frustrated or terminated by any action of my government.”

He told those gathered that Hurricane Maria was real and life on the island can and will never be the same again.

“Therefore, while I assure you of continued support for and assistance with your education, I need you also, to work with me in easing the strain and the overall toll that this will have on our fiscal wellbeing,” he stated.

Skerrit also thanked Barbados for its assistance in the wake of the disaster.

“Barbadians were among the first responders to our cry for help on the morning of September 19th and I wish to hereby salute all those who did not give a second thought to assisting in whatever way they could,” he stated. At the appropriate time, the Government of Dominica shall tangibly express its gratitude and appreciation to the various service providers, particularly the coast guard and other uniformed officers who assisted in the restoration and preservation of law and order in our country.”