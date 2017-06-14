PM Skerrit says $15-million spent on tertiary education in 2016-2017Dominica News Online - Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 at 9:32 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has disclosed that in excess of $15 million dollars has been spent on Tertiary Education in the financial year 2016/2017.
The Prime Minister made these remarks during a radio program on Kairi FM on Monday night.
“We continue to invest heavily in our education…I mean this year, for example, we have spent in excess of 15 million dollars on Tertiary education for students who are at University in this financial year alone,” Skerrit stated.
The Prime Minister said that this sum is not inclusive of the scholarships to Cuba and to China and elsewhere.
Skerrit said further that supplementary appropriation valued at over $4 million dollars was also spent in this financial year.
“To all our students in the United States we may have spent by way of supplementary appropriation about 4.5 or so million dollars to the United States to two schools, Grambling State University and Midwestern University,” he said.
The Prime Minister stated that is a major investment in the United States economy.
12 Comments
Sometimes in Dominica as in elsewhere you have to create your own job.
If there is a need and you have ambition, you can use that need to create a business and income.
what most Dominicans in tertiary education dont realize or have the opportunity for is apprenticeship.
A student while studying academics should also have the opportunity to be an apprentice during holiday in a small or medium sized business working alongside the best in the business to gain the practical knowledge based on their theoretical studies.
This is the responsibility of the local business to aid students in attaining apprenticeships and the students ambition to get into the field of sturdy.
Another good thing is that those businesses tend to hire graduates who they have trained/apprentice.
Its beneficial to the business, the student and the economy becasue it stops the brain drain!
US$ 4.5 Million in Dominica is a lot of money. US$4.5 Million in the US is pocket change.
Come on, Mr Pee Emm. A major investment in the economy of the US ??
What are the employment prospects for these students?. What is the return on this investment for our country? What is the real unemployment figure (not padded with those on the NEP program)?
There is a dearth of official statistics in our country and it is impossible to verify claims made by politicians.
See how much the man is spending on our children. And You DoubleYou Pee telling me that the PM of Dominica doesn’t care about his people? Allu saying the PM doesn’t love Dominica and Dominicans! C’mon man. If this man did not care, how many of our students would be at these places? We have hundreds of students enrolled in prestigious universities all over the world, and most of their school costs are covered by the government, not by us! Some of us need to stop play hypocrite and give strong commendation to the man and his team for doing all this good!
This man is a joke and distraction and a big nuisance. This man knows nothing of strategic development, I recommend he presents himself and Fort Young Hotel to listen to Jamaican Mr. Choo and see how Skerrit makes a Royal Fool of himself. I cant believe I am reading this piece of BS. DNO, in future please screen and go over Skerrit’s scripts before this nonsense is printed on DNO. These sayings looks ductored to me.
Dominica, is ailing with the Skerrit`s political Flu, and its contagious on every vulnerable people and we the citizens.
Skerrit Must Go……Skerrit Must Go
Why don’t we just make Dominica the land of the free? Reduce working days to 4 days a week and hours to 6 hours per day. Give every citizen free medical care and a free allowance of at least $1000 – $2000 monthly depending on ones economic circumstance. Dominica is drowning in money. Share it out, share the love.
Most countries either have free tertiary education for their students, or some other incentive where the students pay limited costs. Why can’t the government support these children’s dreams and goals? Foolish!
Let me tell you why this means nothing for Dominica.
A) The ministry of Education is the personal kiddy savings for the children of ministers, PS, etc etc. at least 98% have one of their children or all studying in the states or whereever at the expense of the state
B) When those young people are done studying, there is no reason for them to return to Dominica, they are not bonded so guess what, they go to work in the states, and europe etc.
C) Basically, that 15 million that was spent, we will not see a return on it,but…at least the people in the higher ups children get a good education.
I wish i could like this ten times.
Wow, that is quite a sum. Skerrit said he wanted at least one university graduate per household, and he is holding on to that. Education is the key, and the government continues to support these students financially with the hope they can come home to apply all they have learned. I hope they are grateful and come back home to make a contribution!
Some of u dominicans are just simply stupid and gullible..I have never seen so much stupidity in my life.
Hahaha, trying to be transparent, bro.? Thank you Sir. Linton. Don’t take his word for fact – Check with the accountants and auditors. Eh heh…