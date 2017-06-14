Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has disclosed that in excess of $15 million dollars has been spent on Tertiary Education in the financial year 2016/2017.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during a radio program on Kairi FM on Monday night.

“We continue to invest heavily in our education…I mean this year, for example, we have spent in excess of 15 million dollars on Tertiary education for students who are at University in this financial year alone,” Skerrit stated.

The Prime Minister said that this sum is not inclusive of the scholarships to Cuba and to China and elsewhere.

Skerrit said further that supplementary appropriation valued at over $4 million dollars was also spent in this financial year.

“To all our students in the United States we may have spent by way of supplementary appropriation about 4.5 or so million dollars to the United States to two schools, Grambling State University and Midwestern University,” he said.

The Prime Minister stated that is a major investment in the United States economy.